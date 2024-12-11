AAP approaching ECI is a clear sign of panic: Sachdeva

In response to AAP delegation’s visit to the Election Commission on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva termed it as a clear sign of defeat, alleging that it signifies nothing more than panic among Kejriwal and his party ahead of elections.

He said whether it is about the citizens of Delhi or BJP workers, everyone is actively working to eliminate fake votes listed from their respective areas.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that wherever people find information about votes being cast by illegal immigrants, they are filing objections themselves to have them removed.

He said that his party firmly asserts that it is only raising objections to votes cast by infiltrators, deceased individuals, or those registered under fake addresses. The panic shown by Kejriwal and his party clearly indicates that these alleged illegal votes were the basis of their political power, he charged.

The BJP leader further emphasized that no matter what, the party will persist in its campaign against votes of illegal infiltrators, those cast on the behalf of deceased voters and fake address-based votes.

Meanwhile, the saffron party had earlier said that it will not let fake votes being cast in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls and will put all efforts to ensure bogus voting does not happen.