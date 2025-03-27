AAP appoints Anurag Dhandha as its national media in-charge

The AAP on Thursday appointed Anurag Dhandha as party’s national media in-charge, according to a statement released by the party.

Dhandha, a journalist-turned-politician had unsuccessfully contested the Haryana assembly elections and represented the party in media debates.

After the appointment, he thanked the party for bestowing him with the responsibility. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal for giving me the responsibility to work as the National Media Incharge of Aam Aadmi Party.”

“With the cooperation of all party leadership and workers, we will try to spread the idea of AAP to every home,” he posted on X.

The appointment came a day after the party appointed MLA Mukesh Ahlawat as Deputy Leader of the party in Delhi Assembly.

Besides, the party appointed MLA Sanjiv Jha as chief whip and MLA Jarnail Singh as General Secretary of the party.