AAP accuses Congress leaders of involvement in BJP’s Op Lotus in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, accused Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of working in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make its Operation Lotus successful in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference , AAP’s Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Bajwa had recently told a ‘good news’ to the Congress workers and said that he was hopeful that soon the BJP will topple the AAP government in Punjab like in Maharashtra where the saffron party allegedly toppled Shiv Sena-led government.

Kang said it is now crystal clear that Bajwa and all other Congress leaders are working in cahoots with BJP to make its Operation Lotus successful in Punjab. “I was quite astonished to hear this statement, but it also exposed the Partap Singh Bajwa that he has now become Partap Singh ‘Bhajpa’ (short form of BJP in Hindi). He is now working as an agent of BJP in Punjab, with only one objective of how to destabilise the government elected by three crore people, ” the AAP spokesperson said.

Kang said if Bjawa is the Leader of the Opposition party, then he must act like that instead of working as an agent of the BJP. “The people of Punjab will never forgive him if he tries to topple the government elected by Punjabis,” he said.

Kang said the AAP’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are staunch soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and they are not going to be sold. “They have come to serve politics, not to earn money by selling like Congressmen,” he added.