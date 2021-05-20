To manage the Covid epidemic in Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started a Covid helpline in the state where consultation will be given on the phone to the patients.

A doctor helpline has been started on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party to help the coronavirus patients through which Corona patients will be counselled over the phone.

Coronavirus victims or their families can call the helpline 7504750475. The doctor will consult the patient based on his symptoms. Through this, the patient will be saved from becoming seriously ill. The information helpline has been started for Covid positive, individuals with Covid symptoms, and people in home isolation.

The situation is much worse in Goa due to Corona. Within the last 7 days, 75 patients have died, said the AAP.

In Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party has taken the lead and oximeters and food items are being distributed on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party. Apart from this, medicines are also being made available to the patients.