“Aalia-Malia-Jamalia” used to come from Pakistan every day and “kill Indian jawans”, but the BJP put a stop to this, said Union Minister Amit Shah attacking Congress on Friday in a public rally in Shimla.

Shah also said that no one will be stripped of their citizenship. He further accused the Congress of spreading rumors about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“The Congress and company are spreading rumours that the citizenship of the minorities will be taken away with the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Shah said.

Amit Shah was addressing a public rally on the second anniversary of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He donned a Himachali cap when he was addressing the rally in Shimla.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, minister said, “I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the Act that has provision to take away citizenship of anyone.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government’s decision of NRC and NPR by saying, “Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, like demonetisation was a tax on poor. It is an attack on the poor, now the poor is asking how will they get jobs?”

Rahul further said, “Earlier the world used to say that India and China were growing at the same pace but now the world is seeing violence in India, women not feeling safe on the street.”

Like his previous clarifications on the CAA, Amit Shah again said that there is no provision of taking away citizenship in this Act, not even from those belonging to the minority communities.

“This Act has a provision to give citizenship to the those belonging to the minority who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan,” Shah said.

While addressing the rally, Amit Shah further attacked the 10 years rule of Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

“Congress ruled for 10 years. Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh’s government was in power. Every day an Aalia-Malia-Jamalia from Pakistan used to cross over, behead our soldiers and the country’s Prime Minister wouldn’t say a word,” he said.

Praising the Narendra Modi government on its stand on Pakistan, Shah said, “They had left the border open. When Narendra Modi came to power, Pakistan thought things would continue like this. They didn’t realise that this is no Congress government, this is the BJP government.”

Taking a dig at the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said, “Pakistan didn’t realise that ‘Mauni Baba (silent) Manmohan Singh was not PM anymore, Narendra Modi, of the 56-inch chest, had become Prime Minister. They made blunders by attacking Uri, Pulwama. But the Modi government showed them, by carrying out the surgical strike, airstrike. We entered their home and attacked terrorists operating there.”

Further praising Modi government for its work in Himachal Pradesh, Shah said, “When Modiji became the Prime Minister for the first time, he granted special status to Himachal Pradesh with 90 per cent assistance in centrally-sponsored schemes.”