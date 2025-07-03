Aadhaar authentications hit 230 crore in June

Aadhaar number holders carried out 229.33 crore authentication transactions in June 2025, and the cumulative number of such transactions has gone past 15,452 crores since inception, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in on Thursday.

Notably, the transactions in June was more than the previous month this year as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The growth underlines the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country.

The June 2025 authentication transactions are nearly 7.8% more than such transactions recorded in June 2024.

According to the ministry data, the AI/ML based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions developed in house by UIDAI too witnessed a consistent growth.

In June 2025, a record number of 15.87 crore face authentication transactions were recorded, as against 4.61 Cr such transactions in the corresponding month last year.

So far, almost 175 crore face authentication transactions have been executed. It indicates the growing adoption of this authentication modality, and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders.

This AI based face authentication modality works both on Android and iOS platforms. It enables users to verify their identity with just a face scan, ensuring convenience while upholding stringent security standards.

More than 100 entities both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers among others are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services.

Similarly, in June over 39.47 Cr e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in improving customer experience and aiding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services.