Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales hit a 42-month low in June 2025

Tata Motors has reported domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales of 37,083 units in June 2025, which is a 14.8% decline over June 2024, when the company had sold 43,524 passenger vehicles.

Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, stood at 37,237 units in June 2025, which is a drop of 14.64% compared to 43,624 units in June 2024, while Tata Motors exported 154 units in June 2025, which is an increase of 54% over the 100 units exported last year.

However, the company sold 5,228 electric vehicles (EVs) in June 2025, which is a growth of 12.26% over 4,657 units a year earlier.

Yet, Q1 FY26 witnessed total sales of 2,10,415 units across domestic and international markets, which marks a 6% decline compared to 2,25,891 units sold during Q1 FY25. For June 2025 alone, Tata Motors recorded total domestic sales of 65,019 units, which is a 12% drop from 74,147 units in June 2024. For Q1 FY26, Tata Motors sold 1,24,809 passenger vehicles, down 10% YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “In Q1 FY26, the passenger vehicle segment experienced volume pressures, particularly in May and June, with flat growth reflecting continued softness in demand. The electric vehicle segment emerged as a bright spot, driven by robust growth and the launch of new EV models across original equipment makers (OEMs), enhancing customer interest and consideration.”

Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said, “The first quarter has begun on a subdued note for the commercial vehicle industry with muted performance in the heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and Small Commercial Vehicle with Passenger and Utility capabilities (SCVPU) segments, while buses, vans saw modest year-on-year growth. We remain focused on driving our demand-pull strategy and deepening customer engagement to deliver greater value and tailored solutions that help our customers grow their business”.