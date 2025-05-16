Aadhaar authentication crosses 150 billion transactions

The total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions has crossed the 150 billion (15,011.82 crore)-mark, making it a milestone moment in the journey of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and for the broader Aadhaar ecosystem, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Friday.

The landmark achievement highlights the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar and the growth of the digital economy in the country. The cumulative number was achieved by the end of April 2025 since inception.

Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing a stellar role in aiding ease of living, in effective welfare delivery, and in voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers.

In April alone, almost 210 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 8 per cent more than the same month in 2024.

The Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in enhancing customer experience and facilitating ease of doing business in sectors such as banking and non-banking financial services.

The total number of e-KYC transactions in April 2025 reached 37.3 crore, marking a 39.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions crossed 2,393 crore as of April 30, 2025.

The AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions developed in-house by UIDAI have been witnessing consistent traction.

In April, around 14 crore such transactions took place, reflecting the growing adoption of this authentication modality and its seamless benefits for Aadhaar number holders. More than 100 entities from both the government and private sectors are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services.