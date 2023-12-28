‘A void hard to fill…’: PM Modi condoles death of ‘close friend’ DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was extremely saddened by the passing away of DMDK founder-leader and Tamil actor Vajayakanth.

The prime minister called him a close friend and said that he has left a deep void that will be hard to fill. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape,” the PM wrote in a post on ‘X’. Advertisement Modi said that he fondly recalls the interactions he had with him over the years.

“His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti,” he said.

Vijayakanth breathed his last in Chennai on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 71.

Earlier in the day, the DMDK informed that he was admitted to hospital and put on ventilator support.

After doctors declared him dead, his body was brought to his residence and taken to DMDK office. His health deteriorated lately and was admitted to hospital last month when doctors put him under observation for two months.

Fondly called ‘Captain’, Vijayakanth was a renowned Tamil actor, who featured in more than 250 movies before founding Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhgam (DMDK) in 2005.