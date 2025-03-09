A tiger cub dies in Ranthambore tiger reserve

A tiger cub died in the Bhadlav forest zone of the Ranthambhore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

According to Forests and Wildlife Department sources, carcass of the cub was found in the forest Sunday morning.

Advertisement

A postmortem on cub’s body is yet to be conducted. The cause of cub’s death would be known only after the postmortem.

Advertisement

The dead animal is believed to be the offspring of tigress T – 125 aka Siddhi. The 7-8 year-old Siddhi is the daughter of tigress T- 84 aka Arrow-head, popularly known as the Queen of Ranthambore.

Siddhi roams in the areas of zone 3 and 4 around Padan Lake, Raj-bagh, Malik Talab, and Mandoop.