A society that respects women is capable and powerful in itself: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasions of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami, which are celebrated as part of the grand festival of Sharadiya Navratri.

In his message, the CM emphasised that the strength and capability of a society are reflected in how it treats its women. “A society that worships and respects its women is inherently capable and powerful,” he said.

The Chief Minister, speaking to the media after performing the Kanya Pujan ritual at the Gorakhnath Temple on Friday, shared the significance of this tradition. He said, “Sharadiya Navratri is a festival that upholds and honors the dignity of women.”

Advertisement

He explained that followers of Sanatan Dharma in India and worldwide come together with devotion and enthusiasm to worship the nine forms of Maa Bhagwati Durga during the festivals of Sharadiya and Vasantik Navratri. The rich traditions of Sanatan Dharma’s festivals attract attention, and on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, the ritual of Kanya Pujan is performed along with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, who fulfils all wishes.

CM Yogi expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to carry out this sacred ritual as per the long-standing traditions of Gorakshapeeth. He further explained that Navratri is not just a festival of worshipping Shakti (power) but also represents respect for women, who comprise half of the population. Since ancient times, Indian wisdom has embraced the belief that “where women are worshipped, divine powers reside,” he added.

He said that the worship of the nine forms of Maa Durga during Navratri is a significant tradition in Sanatan Dharma, offering inspiration for ensuring the safety, respect, and empowerment of women. He highlighted that the safety of society is closely linked with the safety and dignity of women. By empowering women and respecting their dignity, both the state and the country can progress towards prosperity for all.

Looking ahead to Vijayadashami, which is celebrated the day after Mahanavami, CM Yogi noted that it marks the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan. He pointed out that victory is bound to follow where Shakti is worshipped. He added that Vijayadashami celebrates Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravan, who represents evil, injustice, and tyranny. On this occasion, people will participate in Ramlila performances and conduct the tradition of burning Ravan’s effigy as a symbol of vanquishing injustice.

CM Yogi extended his best wishes to everyone on Vijayadashami, hoping for happiness and prosperity for all.