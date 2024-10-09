A shot in the arm for BJP in Haryana as two Independent MLAs join its ranks

The BJP got a shot in the arm in Haryana with two Independent MLAs deciding to join it while another assured it of his support on Wednesday.

While Savitri Jindal, the richest woman in India and an Independent MLA from Haryana’s Hisar constituency, has expressed her support to the saffron party after its spectacular victory in the state, the other two Independents, Rajesh Joon, and Devendra Kadyan, have decided to join it.

The development came after these newly-elected MLAs met the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party’s MP Biplab Kumar Deb here on Wednesday. According to Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli, all these MLAs are very happy with the party’s victory and are willing to support it. They are also meeting the high command.

While Rajesh Joon had contested from the Bahadurgarh seat and defeated BJP’s Dinesh Kaushik by a margin of 42,000 votes, Devendra Kadyan beat Kuldip Sharma of Congress by over 35,000 votes from the Ganaur seat.

Savitri Jindal, who is mother of Kurukshetra BJP MP Naveen Jindal, had won from Hisar as an Independent candidate beating her nearest Congress rival Ram Niwas Rara by a comfortable margin of 18,941 votes.

Defying all the odds, the BJP scripted a stunning turnaround in the Haryana assembly polls bagging 48 of the 90 seats, its best-ever haul since the state came into being in 1966. Congress had to be content with 37 seats with the INLD winning two seats and the JJP and the AAP failing to open their accounts.