A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal among others will enthrall devotees in Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025 is not just a religious event, but it is also a living example of the cultural richness of India. During this fair, cultural presentations will be organized for 35 days on four big stages and 20 small stages. These presentations will include classical music, folk dance, theatre arts and contemporary cultural programmes. The events will feature world renowned artists such as A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, renowned sitar maestros Rikhiram, Ricky Cage and Kailash Kher , who will enthrall the audience.

According to state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh here today , Mahakumbh 2025, traditional arts of the state like Awadhi, Dhobia, Rai, Mayur, and Karma dance will be displayed, which will give a glimpse of the local folk culture. Apart from cultural presentations, special theatrical presentations will also be organized at the Mahakumbh, which will include plays like Ramleela, Krishnaleela, and Kakori Mahagatha. These theatrical presentations will present Indian traditions and historical stories in a lively form.

He said that another important aspect of organizing Maha Kumbh-2025 is the ‘Kala Kumbh’ exhibition, which will be organized in a huge area of 2 lakh square feet in Nagavasuki area. It will showcase ancient sculptures, historical documents, and artefacts related to the rich cultural heritage of India. The exhibition will showcase the traditions and historical significance of the Kumbh Mela through 3D holographic models and virtual reality technology. Along with this, paintings and murals based on the mythological significance of Mahakumbh will also be displayed by the State Lalitkala Academy. This exhibition will not only become a center of attraction for art lovers, but will also become a medium to make the new generation aware of Indian culture and traditions.

The Tourism Minister said that apart from religious and cultural programmes, a glimpse of modern technologies and management will also be seen in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Special arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees and tourists. A mobile app has been developed by the Mahakumbh administration using modern information technology in the fair, which will provide visitors with information related to the fair, schedule of programs and traffic arrangements. Apart from this, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, drone cameras, and emergency medical services will also be made available to ensure security during the fair.