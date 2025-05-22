A hostel, a library, a vision: CM Hemant Soren’s education push for Jharkhand’s marginalised youth

In a quiet but meaningful ceremony at Ranchi’s Karamtoli, Chief Minister Hemant Soren laid the foundation stone for a 520-bed hostel for tribal students, promising better living and learning conditions. The initiative, part of the Tribal College Campus, marks a significant step in the state’s renewed focus on education for marginalized youth.

“This isn’t just a hostel; it will be a home of dreams,” said Soren, assuring students that the state would now take responsibility for their basic needs—food, housing, and dignity. The hostel will offer three nutritious meals a day, residential staff, and secure, well-maintained facilities to support academic focus.

Alongside the hostel, the Chief Minister announced that every district in Jharkhand will soon have a public library named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. These libraries, he said, will be more than symbolic tributes—they will be active spaces for reading, research, and intellectual development. “Ambedkar’s legacy should live not just in statues, but in institutions,” Soren added.

The move is part of a broader shift in the state’s education policy—from welfare to empowerment. Jharkhand’s welfare hostels, many of which had fallen into neglect, are now being renovated. Better sanitation, safety, and staff are part of the overhaul aimed at restoring public trust in state-run accommodations.

At the school level, government-run CM Schools of Excellence are showing encouraging results. Many students scored above 90% this year, and there’s a growing trend of parents choosing these schools over private options due to improved facilities and committed teaching staff. “This quiet reversal is one of Jharkhand’s most significant education stories,” Soren noted.

To support students pursuing higher education, the government has expanded initiatives like free coaching and digital classes for competitive exams. The Guruji Credit Card Yojana—offering up to ₹15 lakh in collateral-free education loans—has enabled many from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue professional courses in medicine, law, and engineering.

Present at the event were Minister Champa Linda, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, and senior officials including Kripanand Jha, Arwa Rajkamal, and Welfare Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha. Their presence highlighted the government’s resolve to treat education not as charity but as a foundational pillar of development.