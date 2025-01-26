A glimpse of prosperous Haryana seen at Delhi’s Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day

On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Haryana’s tableau at Delhi’s Kartavya Path showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage alongside its emerging status as a prosperous and sports-driven state.

The Paralympics players on the tableau captured the audience’s attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging their presence and accepted their greetings by waving his hand towards them.

The crowd cheered enthusiastically upon seeing Harvinder Singh, who was recently selected for the Padma Shri award, chanting ‘Jai Haryana.’ Other players on the tableau include Nitesh Kumar, Aruna Tanwar, and Tarun Dhillon, who serve as role models for millions of youth in the country.

The tableau, designed by Haryana’s Information, Public Relations, and Language Department, highlighted the state’s cultural legacy. It depicted the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita’s teachings, which Lord Krishna imparted to humanity through Arjun.

Haryana’s development into a prosperous state was also showcased. The tableau, themed “Prosperous Haryana: Heritage and Development,” featured the ancient wisdom of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita alongside scenes of modern agricultural practices, where farmers use IT to fill their details of crops sown and monitor market prices.

The tableau also showcased Haryana’s growing sports power. In the last section, the stunning skyline of Gurugram, developed on public-private partnership (PPP) model, were presented. Gurugram is a key hub for IT software exports in India.

This tableau, depicting a developed Haryana, captivated everyone and sent a strong message that today Haryana is the top destination for industrial investment in the modern era.

Along with the tableau, women dressed in traditional Haryanvi attire performed folk dances.

During this segment, the song “Har Ki Bhoomi, Jai-Jai Haryana, Ujjwal Iska Vartaman Aur Gauravmayi Itihas Purana, Desh Ki Khatir Ann Upjate, Kisan Ki Karm Dhara, Nari Ka Samman Aur Poojan Haryana Ki Parampara, Hum Seema Ke Sajag Prahari, Khelon Mein Bhi Avval Aate, Olympic Mein Sabse Zyada Padak Jeet Kar Hum Hi Laate, Bharat Ka Parcham Lehrate, Khakar Doodh-Dahi Ka Khana” resonated across the Kartavya Path.

It is a matter of pride for the people of Haryana that the state’s tableau has participated in the Republic Day Parade for the fourth consecutive year.

Last year, Haryana’s tableau, based on the theme ‘Mera Parivar Meri Pehchaan,’ focused on gathering family data to ensure that government schemes benefit every eligible individual, while showcasing the state’s transformation through digitization.