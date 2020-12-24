A day after announcing, the Karnataka government on Thursday has withdrawn the decision of imposing night curfew in the state amid the spread of coronavirus strain.

The curfew had been called for restrictions in movement between 10 pm and 6 am till January 2.

The police commissioner said that the midnight Christmas mass shall be permitted in Bengaluru tonight.

“Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee,” Chief Minister’s Office, Karnataka.

Yesterday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had said, “In view of the new strain of coronavirus, it has been decided to impose night curfew from today to January 2 between 10 PM to 6 AM. I request everyone to cooperate.”

The state government has announced that all the passengers coming from the UK will have to undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR tests within 72 hours.

There was a restriction on Christmas celebration also as health minister Dr K Sudhakar had said, “Between December 23 and January 2, no event or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of event.”