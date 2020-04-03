Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told a total of 384 positive cases of coronavirus have been found in Delhi till now with a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours.

Briefing about the steps that his government has taken to tackle the menace, he said 328 relief camps to accommodate 57,000 people have been prepared by the Delhi government. “Anyone can come to these relief camps and stay here, we will take care of them,” Delhi CM said.

He further told that 5 people died due to the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital out of which one was from Markaz event.

दिल्ली में मरकज़ के मरीज़ों की वजह से एक दम से करोना के केसों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। लेकिन अभी दिल्ली में करोना फैलना चालू नहीं हुआ। इसी तरह एहतियात बरतते रहिए। फ़िलहाल स्थिति नियंत्रण में है https://t.co/l2xiNt31Uc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 3, 2020

“Out of these 384 cases, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel. Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. A total of 259 people, out of 394, have attended the Markaz event,” Kejriwal told.

Delhi CM further told that those 58 patients, who have a history of foreign travel, have infected 38 other members of their families.

Delhi CM also informed about 1780 centres set up in Delhi to provide lunch and dinner to those starving. He asserted that the government is capable of feeding 10 lakh people daily in the national capital. “Yesterday, about 6 lakh people availed lunch and 6,30,000 availed dinner,” he said.

“Out of the 72 lakh people, we have successfully distributed the ration to 60% of the people. Remaining people will get the ration soon,” he said.

Delhi government has also launched COVID-19 helpline chatbot — +91 88000 07722 to provide information on coronavirus from Health and Family Welfare department of Delhi government.

He further told that he along with his Education Minister Manish Sisodia will interact with all students and parents in Delhi.

“Children have too many questions, we will try to answer them. We will address the children and parents on ‘Parenting in the times of Corona’”, he said.