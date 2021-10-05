Over 91.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided in country for free

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that over 91.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel

According to the ministry, the central government is dedicated to speeding up and broadening the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination across the country. So far, it has delivered 91,77,37,885 vaccination doses to States and UTs through a free-of-charge channel and direct state purchase.

It went on to say that the states and union territories still have 6,73,07,240 COVID vaccination doses that need to be delivered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost, for the nationwide vaccination drive.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.