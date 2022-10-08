90th Air Force Day: IAF to put up grand show in Chandigarh

For the first time since it’s commencement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will host its Air Force Day parade and fly-past in Chandigarh, and not in the Delhi NCR on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be gracing the ceremony, which is set to be held at Sukhna Lake and will witness the aerial show.

As per the official schedule, a ceremonial parade will be held before the air show at the air force station on Saturday morning.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will assess the parade. The Chief of Air Staff will also reveal the new pattern of combat uniform for the IAF personnel on this event, officials said.

Security arrangements have been tighted ahead of the Air Force day celebrations in Chandigarh.

Approximately 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be joining in the Air Force Day fly-past. The Indian Air Force will be showing a wonderful show with a number of aircraft during its air show as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

According to reports, ALH Mk IV chopper will fly past in Rudra formation at the parade ceremony. And there will be an exhibition by the mechanical transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly in a short time at the event, this will be gollowed by a performance of the air warrior drill team. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake.

There are reports that newly inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) “Prachand” will also be displayed and will fly-past to exhibit its aerial prowess in a three aircraft formation.

Besides LCH ‘Prachand’, various other aircraft comprising Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Mig-29, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J and Hawk will be seen taking part in the fly-past. As of helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will take part in the aerial display.

The fly-past will begin with an ‘Aakash Ganga’ team of paratroopers in an AN-32 aircraft. Mi 17 V5 choppers will attempt a fire fighting operation using a ‘bambi bucket’ while Mi17 IV helicopters will be conducting helo casting. US-made Chinook choppers, which are utilized for transporting troops, artillery etc will accomplish Bhim formation.