90 narco-offenders held in 89 cases under NDPS Act on Feb 12, 13

In a major crackdown on the narcotics offenders under the seventh edition of Operation ‘Kavach’, a Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police has apprehended 90 offenders and registered 89 cases under the NDPS Act on February 12 and 13, it said on Friday.

During the crackdown, coordinated raids were conducted at 784 locations in the city in over 24 hours in which 535 grams of heroin, 43 kg of ganja, 199 grams of cocaine, and 2,07,600 tablets of Alprazolam drug were seized, stated Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

Elaborating on the action, the special CP said in addition to the drug peddlers, 157 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act with the arrest of 161 individuals and seizure of 94 Bottles, 432 cans of Beer, over three thousand quarters of illicit liquor and five flavored hookahs.

Moreover, 29 persons were arrested under the Arms Act with 24,000 in cash. Additionally, 909 individuals were taken into preventive custody, 5,077 persons were detained under the Delhi Police Act and 48 vehicles were seized, Srivastva recounted.

Operation Kavach was first started in May 2023 to tackle the menace on all fronts and to focus on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics.

During the operation, a decision was taken to target both street-level peddlers to high-level traffickers, smugglers in order to effectively counter drug trafficking. So far, a total of six operations have already been conducted under Kavach during which a significant quantity of drugs was seized with the arrest of many drug offenders.