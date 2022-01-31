90 crore population of rural India gets tap water supply: Eonomic survey

More than 5.5 crore households have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in August, 2019, which is going to benefit more than 19 crore rural families or 90 crore rural population, revealed the Economic Survey 2020-21 presented in the Parliament here on Monday.

Giving details, the Survey observed that in 2019, out of about 18.93 crore families in rural areas, about 3.23 crore rural families had tap water connections in their homes. By January 2022, more than 5.51 crore households have been provided with a tap water supply since the start of the mission.

“Six States/UTs have achieved the coveted status of 100 percent households with tap water supply, namely Goa, Telangana, A & N Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana,” the Survey stated. Equivalently, 83 districts, 1016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats, and 1,28,893 villages have achieved 100 percent households with tap water supply status as of January 2022 and 8,39,443 schools were provided water supply, the survey stated.

Under the JJM, priority is given for quality affected areas, villages in drought-prone and desert areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages, functional tap connection to Schools, Anganwadi Centres, GP Buildings, Health Centre, wellness centres, and community buildings. The total outlay for the mission is Rs.3.60 lakh crores, the survey said.

The JJM would employ technological interventions for transparency and accountability, IMIS to capture physical and financial progress, ‘Dashboard’, ‘Mobile App’, Sensor-based IoT solution for measurement and monitoring water supply for quantity, quality, and regularity in villages on a real-time basis, and geo-tagging every asset created. The government is also linking tap connection with Aadhar numbers and transactions through Public Finance Management System (PFMS).