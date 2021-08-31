90 cases push Arunachal’s COVID tally to 52,960

At least 90 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 52,960, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The death toll remained at 260 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new cases at 20, followed by Changlang (16), Lower Subansiri (9) and Anjaw (8).

Eight-seven fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen test, two through TrueNAT method and one through RT-PCR, he said, adding that 62 people have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 900 active cases, the official said.

At least 156 patients were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 51,800, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.81 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas – has the highest number of active cases at 206, followed by Lower Subansiri (89), West Kameng (66) and Upper Siang (58).

Over 10.55 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,615 on Monday, and the positivity rate is at 2.48 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 9,69,178 people have been vaccinated so far in the state since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January.