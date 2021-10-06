89th IAF Day: Indian Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon base

Full dress rehearsals for the air display by various aircraft began on October 06 at the Hindon base in Ghaziabad as the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 08.. Aircraft will be flying at low levels at various locations in the country on a special day.

Indian Air Force celebrates its 88th anniversary on 8th Oct 2020. Air display by various aircraft has always remained the hallmark of Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindon (Ghaziabad). Rehearsals for air display will commence from 1st Oct 2020: Govt of India.