Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / 89th IAF Day: Indian Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon base

89th IAF Day: Indian Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon base

Rehearsals for air display will commence from 1st Oct 2020: Govt of India.

SNS | New Delhi | October 6, 2021 9:00 pm

Indian Air Force Day Rehearsal, Indian Air Force Day 2021, 89th IAF Day

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march during the full dress rehearsals for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.-----Subrata Dutta---- 10--06--21.

Full dress rehearsals for the air display by various aircraft began on October 06 at the Hindon base in Ghaziabad as the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 08.. Aircraft will be flying at low levels at various locations in the country on a special day.

Indian Air Force celebrates its 88th anniversary on 8th Oct 2020. Air display by various aircraft has always remained the hallmark of Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindon (Ghaziabad). Rehearsals for air display will commence from 1st Oct 2020: Govt of India.
AF DAY
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force aircrafts during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.—–Subrata Dutta—- 10–06–21.
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).
Indian Air Force helicopter during the full dress rehearsal for the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon base in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday. (Picture: SNS|Subrata Dutta-10–06–21).

TAGS :

Related Latest News