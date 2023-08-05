‘84 riots: Tytler charged with murder by CBI

In its reaction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charging Congress leader Jagdish Tytler with murder in a 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday termed it “some healing touch to the wounds of Sikh community”.

“After a long struggle of 39 years, finally some healing touch the wounds of Sikh community! The CBI on Saturday booked and named the Congress leader, Jagdish Tytler, for instigating a mob to kill Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi,” Badal said.

Badal said SAD’s consistent efforts at every level, finally ensured that “the butcher of ‘84” has been charged with heinous crime by the CBI in the 1984 Sikh riots case.

“I join my community in praying that the court pronounces exemplary punishment for the sin he committed. I also thank all other well meaning persons and organisations who fought for justice for Sikhs,” he added.

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in a case of arson near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In May, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Tytler based on statements of new witnesses who claimed that they saw him allegedly instigating the mob which had assembled at Azad Market’s Pul Bangash Gurdwara on 1 November 1984, following which it was burnt down and three persons were killed.