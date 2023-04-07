Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is achieving new heights of development and the world is looking up to the country.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Kaushmabi Mahotsav and also laid the foundation stone of various development projects.

Addressing the people in Kaushambi during the event, CM Yogi said, “The government of India is giving free rations to 80 crore people for the last three years, whereas people in Pakistan are struggling for food. Today, the world is looking up to India.”

The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Amit Shah for giving an international platform to the traditional values of the region through ‘Kaushambi Mahotsav’.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of the country is getting the inspiration to take part in sporting activities, live a healthy life and contribute to the development of the country,” he said.

CM Yogi added, “Today, development projects worth more than Rs 612 crores have been inaugurated by the Home Minister. Kaushambi has very deep historic connections. It was one of the 16 Mahajanpads of that time. It is also believed that Lord Ram also spent his one night here.”

He further said that the state’s development schemes are reaching every village, every poor, farmer and youth without any discrimination.

“Our government is laying special focus on sports as well. We have set the target to make a playground in every village and a stadium in every district. PM Modi regularly says ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’. Every panchayat, Nagar Nikay, and Janpad should celebrate its foundation day. Today, I am able to witness the same level of excitement and enthusiasm in the public, that I had witnessed during the Kaushambi Mahotsav in 2018,” he said.

CM Yogi further added, “A lot of work has been done in the direction of connectivity. I noticed that the Ganga Expressway passes from here only (Kaushambi) towards Prayagraj. Now, the distance from Meerut to Prayagraj can be covered in less than eight hours. Similarly, one can also go to Delhi from Kaushambi in just eight hours.

The Chief Minister also stated that the preparations for the 2025 Kumbh in Prayagraj should start from now onwards, and said that the people and the officials should be involved and contribute towards it.