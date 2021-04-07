India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,15,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.70% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 9,921 while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases.

The daily positivity graph is on a steady incline and currently stands at 8.40%.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 8,43,473. It now comprises 6.59% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 55,250 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17% of the total active caseload of the country.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 Cr today.

Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,63,724 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 FLWs (1stdose), 43,12,826 FLWs (2nddose), 3,53,75,953 1st dose beneficiaries and 10,00,787 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,60,709 (1st dose) and 4,31,933 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

More than 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-81 of the vaccination drive (6th April 2021), 33,37,601 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,08,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 41,396 sessions for 1st dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

In a significant development, India has surpassed the US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.

The Centre is actively engaging with all State and UT Governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, yesterday chaired a high-level meeting through Video Conference to review the situation of COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in 11 States/UTs that are showing very large numbers of daily cases and high mortality due to COVID19.

The Cabinet Secretary chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday (2nd April 2021) with Chief Secretaries, DG Police and Health Secretaries of all States/UTs, with a focus on 11 States/UTs that have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Regular review meetings are taken by the Union Health Secretary with Secretaries of all States and UTs. The Centre has rushed 50 high-level teams to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to assist the states in COVID control and management measures. These teams will be stationed in the States for 3-5 days.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,17,92,135 today. The national Recovery Rate is 92.11%.

59,856 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

630 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Eight States account for 84.44% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (297). Punjab follows with 61 daily deaths.

The Case Fatality Rate is on a continuous decline and currently stands at 1.30%.

Eleven States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.