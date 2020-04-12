National Security Act would be imposed on Imam of a mosque and seven others for attempting to prevent the officials from sealing the Jali Kothi area of the city after three persons were tested positive with Covid 19 on Saturday.

The situation now is situated to be under control while the three Corona positives are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward in the LLRM Medical college.

According to SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni, the police have arrested eight persons including Imam of the mosque that has been sealed and would be booked under NSA.

A case has been registered against the eight arrested persons in Delhi gate police station under different sections 147, 148, 149 , 307, 332, 333 ,336 ,,353,504,506 186,188,269,270,271 of IPC and epidemic act and disaster management acts.

SSP told that a group of local residents came out in protest when a team of cops along with city magistrate was trying to seal the area around a mosque in Jali Kothi locality where three persons were tested positive of Corona on Friday.

Someone in the crowd of locals pushed the city magistrate Satendra Kumar Singh who fell down and sustained injuries on his hand this led to the commotion. The team of cops there than controlled the situation and informed the senior officers who immediately rushed to the spot.

District magistrate Anil Dhingra and SSP Ajay Sahni reached there with a heavy force and arrested 8 persons including Imam of the mosque that was sealed.

The Mosque, as well as the area around it, was sealed after which the Senior officials than took out flag March in the area along with force. A heavy force has been deployed in the area.

Circle Officer Dinesh Shukla claimed the situation as under control and said that the residents have been warned against violation of the Lock down.