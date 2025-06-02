8 nomination papers filed on final day for Ludhiana West by-election: CEO Sibin C

On the last day for filing nominations for the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly by-election, eight nomination papers were submitted.

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, informed that on Monday, Jiwan Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, along with Sunita Rani (covering candidate), filed their nomination papers. Additionally, Navneet Kumar submitted his nomination as a candidate from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

Five independent candidates—Harminder Arora, Bhola Singh, Renu, Pawandeep Singh, and Gurdeep Singh Kahlon—also filed their nominations on the final day.

With these submissions, the total number of candidates who have filed nominations now stands at 22.

It is noteworthy that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 3, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 5.