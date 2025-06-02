8 nomination papers filed on final day for Ludhiana West by-election: CEO Sibin C

Milkipur bypoll trend: BJP takes lead in first round
The BJP candidate is leading by 3995 votes in the Milkipur by -election in the first round of counting.
On the last day for filing nominations for the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly by-election, eight nomination papers were submitted.
On the last day for filing nominations for the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly by-election, eight nomination papers were submitted.
Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, informed that on Monday, Jiwan Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, along with Sunita Rani (covering candidate), filed their nomination papers. Additionally, Navneet Kumar submitted his nomination as a candidate from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).
Advertisement
Five independent candidates—Harminder Arora, Bhola Singh, Renu, Pawandeep Singh, and Gurdeep Singh Kahlon—also filed their nominations on the final day.
Advertisement
With these submissions, the total number of candidates who have filed nominations now stands at 22.
It is noteworthy that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 3, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 5.
Advertisement