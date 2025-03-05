8 men arrested in Rajasthan for raping, threatening woman

The Rajasthan police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight men from Bhilwara district of the state for allegedly sexually abusing a woman and threatening her since the last one year.

According to the FIR lodged at the Kotwali police station on Sunday night, the victim had visited a cafe at Badla square of Bhilwara in March last year, where two of the accused spiked her drink. They then raped her and filmed the act.

The duo later threatened the victim with the video and raped her. The accused also went on to share the video with their friends who all blackmailed the woman and subjected her to more brutality, police said.

The police nabbed the culprits on Monday and Tuesday. All the eight men were produced before the trial court Tuesday evening from where they were remanded in police custody for two days.

District police superintendent Dharmendra Yadav has ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) for a comprehensive probe in the case.