In a tragic mishap that took place in Rajasthan on Wednesday, at least eight members of a family from Madhya Pradesh were killed in when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a trolley.

Four people were also reported to be seriously injured in the crash that occurred in Tonk district on the Jaipur-Kota highway.

The dead included two fathers-and-sons duos. The family was returning from a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam Ji temple.

A three-year-old child has survived the accident while the injured were rushed to Jaipur.

According to the police officials, there are four men, two women and two children among the dead who include siblings Rambabu and Shyam Soni. Rambabu’s only son Nayan and Shyam Soni’s only son Lalit also died in the accident,

“The impact left the occupants trapped in their car and the bodies and survivors had to be extracted after much effort. The injured were rushed to a local hospital and then to Jaipur,” said a police officer.

“Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatu Shyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)