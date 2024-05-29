8-hour power cut in rural J&K withdrawn following outcry

Following widespread criticism, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday withdrew its eight-hour power curtailment order for the rural areas of the Jammu division.

A power cut of four hours being observed in the urban areas has also been withdrawn.

Amid the severe heatwave with the mercury hovering around 44 degrees Celsius, the administration had ordered a power cut of eight hours daily in the rural areas across the Jammu division.

Advertisement

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) also ordered a daily power cut of four hours in the urban areas of Jammu.

The power curtailment order that had come soon after polling in all five Lok Sabha constituencies of J&K triggered widespread criticism of the government.

The authorities resorted to such long power cuts despite the assurance from top functionaries of the Union territory (UT) of 24×7 power supply to the consumers in areas where smart meters are installed.