# India

8-hour power cut in rural J&K withdrawn following outcry

A power cut of four hours being observed in the urban areas has also been withdrawn.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | May 29, 2024 11:18 pm

Photo: Representational image (iStock)

Following widespread criticism, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday withdrew its eight-hour power curtailment order for the rural areas of the Jammu division.

Amid the severe heatwave with the mercury hovering around 44 degrees Celsius, the administration had ordered a power cut of eight hours daily in the rural areas across the Jammu division.

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) also ordered a daily power cut of four hours in the urban areas of Jammu.

The power curtailment order that had come soon after polling in all five Lok Sabha constituencies of J&K triggered widespread criticism of the government.

The authorities resorted to such long power cuts despite the assurance from top functionaries of the Union territory (UT) of 24×7 power supply to the consumers in areas where smart meters are installed.

