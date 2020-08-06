Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad died after a massive fire broke out in the wee hours on Thursday.

The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad.

The blaze occurred at around 3.30 am on Thursday, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Around 41 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident and ordered for a report within three days.

Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe, informed the chief minister’s office.

Shrey Hospital has been sealed for now, said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the fire accident and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” he said in a tweet and added that he has spoken to CM Vijay Rupani regarding the situation.

“Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The hospital fire tragedy comes as the state as well the country is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

With 1,073 new Coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally reached 66,777 on Wednesday. The number of deceased has gone up to 2,557.