Eight people were arrested for allegedly possessing demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1.5 crore during a routine search of vehicles, Goa police said on Saturday.

During a routine search of vehicles at the Pollem border check post in South Goa on Friday, the police seized the currency, told deputy superintendent of police (Canacona) Kiran Paudwal.

There were five occupants in the car who were reportedly natives of Kasargod in Kerala. When the police intercepted the vehicle, they found the demonetised currency in a bag kept in the car.

Paudwal said that the five were immediately arrested and they led to the three other accused during the investigation.

As per the investigation, the currency was brought to Goa from Kerala for the exchange with new notes.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation and Liabilities) Act of 2017.