7th national tourism investors meet from tomorrow

FICCI is set to organise the 7th National Tourism Investors Meet (NTIM) on July 6 and 7 with an aim to catapult the nation’s tourism industry to the post-Covid era and encourage investment in tourism infrastructure development.

The tourism investors meet will bring together various stakeholders from the investment and business community along with the Ministry of Tourism, state governments, and investors. To elevate the Indian tourism industry to new heights, experts will explore the potential investment in the country during the event.

The event is expected to attract both domestic and international investors. The two-day event will be inaugurated by Mr Arvind Singh, Secretary Tourism, Union Ministry of Tourism, along with Rajni Hasija, managing director, IRCTC, and other dignitaries.

The event will also witness presentations by state governments including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and many more, showcasing various investible Tourism projects in their states.

Dr Jyotsna Suri, chairperson, FICCI travel, tourism & hospitality committee, and CMD Lalit Suri Hospitality Group said, “The potential of the Indian tourism sector is unending. The pandemic has now waned in India and several other countries, which is a positive sign that could revive the sector. NTIM will have participation from several state governments, and they will showcase various investment opportunities in the tourism industry. I strongly believe that this edition of NTIM will attract both domestic and international investors, and it will bring revolutionary changes in the sector for sure.”

The FICCI and Nangia Anderson LLP, Knowledge Report, will also unveil the ‘Rebuilding Tourism for the Future 2022’ Knowledge Report. The report will focus on the latest trends in travel & tourism and will also highlight various investment opportunities for states in India.