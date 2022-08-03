Over 7k trees cut down for Delhi-Dehradun expressway project

A total 7,747 trees and 3,258 saplings have been cut down in Shivalik forest division for Delhi-Dehradun expressway project from Ganeshpur to Dehradun, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Gardakri informed that development of National Highways (NHs) involves clearing Right of Way (RoW) acquired by the Ministry.

“It is always ensured that the bare minimum tree felling is carried out for widening of existing NHs,” said Gadkari.

He added that none of these trees were within the boundary of Rajaji National Park.

Meanwhile, the minister informed that about 1.76 lakh trees are to be planted as per Compensatory Afforestation scheme prepared by Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand Forest Departments.

“An amount of Rs. 844.13 lakhs have been deposited by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand Forest Departments towards Compensatory Afforestation and Net Present Value. Also, NHAI has trans-located 155 trees,” stated Gadkari adding that 55.10 lakh plants have been planted in 94 projects, completed by March 2021.