78 Afghan evacuees leave ITBP quarantine centre

All 78 evacuees from Afghanistan were on Tuesday allowed to go to their respective places from the the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility after completing their 14 days of essential quarantine period at Chhawla camp here.

All of them were also given the wellness certificates by the ITBP medical teams.

The group included 53 Afghan nationals, including 34 men, 9 women,10 children, and 25 Indians (18 men, five women and 12 children), sources said.

These 78 evacuees were brought to ITBP’s ‘quarantine facility’ at Chhawla camp on August 24 soon after they were airlifted from Kabul airport.

“At present, 35 persons (24 Indians and 11 Nepalese) were under quarantine at this centre and will be released once they complete their requisite quarantine period — ending tomorrow,” said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey.

The Camp took care of all their welfare needs like food and lodging, entertainment, indoor games, free of cost. “Their other requirements including wi-fi and canteen were also provided to them… Yoga and stress counselling sessions have also been organised by the stress counsellors of the Force during the quarantine period,” he said.

The ITBP quarantine facility at Chhawla Camp was set up in January last year when the Indians and foreign nationals were brought in from Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus in China.

This was the first health facility set up by the ITBP with a 1,000-bedded quarantine centre.

So far, this Centre has quarantined more than 1,200 persons, including 42 nationals from eight countries such as Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, Maldives, the US, South Africa, Madagascar, and Afghanistan, who were evacuated from various parts of the world from January to May in 2020.

