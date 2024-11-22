77th anniversary of Poonch link-up with India celebrated

The 77th link-up anniversary of Poonch with the rest of India was on Friday celebrated by the Army and civilian population of the border region.

On this day in 1948, the Indian Army, under Brigadier Pritam Singh, successfully ended a grueling 15-month siege of the border town of Poonch. Despite facing hunger, disease, and relentless attempts by the Pakistani Army to overrun the town, the indomitable spirit of the Poonchies and the Indian Army prevailed.

Reflecting on this shared legacy, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, remarked, “Today, we come together to honour the courage, resilience, and unbreakable bond that the people and Indian Army have shared over the past 77 years.”

The siege of Poonch is unparalleled in the annals of military warfare. Lasting over a year, it stands out for the resilience demonstrated and the remarkable fact that no territory exchanged hands—a testament to the unwavering resolve of both the Indian Army and the people of Poonch.

For the people of Poonch and the Indian Army, Poonch Day is more than a commemoration—it is a celebration of a living, breathing relationship. The district has been abuzz with activity for the past month, culminating in a series of vibrant events that reflect the festive spirit of the community.

The celebrations were marked by enthusiastic participation in sports like football, cricket, hockey, and volleyball. Villages competed passionately, showcasing remarkable talent and resilience. City FC, Shahpur Cricket Club, Shyam Lal Hockey Club, and Shaheed Manjeet Singh Club emerged as champions. Taekwondo, a relatively uncommon sport, also saw performances worthy of national attention. A bike rally was also flagged off on the occasion.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, interacted with the winners, lauding their determination and sportsmanship. In addition to sports, cultural events highlighted the district’s rich heritage, featuring traditional folk songs, dances, and poetry unique to Poonch, underscoring the unity and shared history of the region.

An Ex-Servicemen’s rally was a key highlight of the celebrations, with over 5,000 veterans in attendance. The local Army unit worked tirelessly over six months to resolve pension anomalies, disbursing arrears of nearly Rs. 26 lakh. New CSD and ECHS cards, educational scholarships, marriage grants, and mobility equipment for disabled veterans were also distributed, thanks to partnerships with organizations like the War Wounded Foundation.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva remarked, “These veterans served their time in the Army. Now it’s our turn to serve them.”

The rally, held at the historic Pritam Stadium, was a testament to the enduring commitment of the Indian Army to its veterans.