76th Independence Day: Major takeaways from PM Modi’s speech

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on 76th Independence Day, he emphasized some of the major points such as making a developed India till 2047, 5G mobile service, and much more.

Here are some of the important points from PM’s Independence Day speech:-

Panch Pran

The PM called on the people of India to take “panch pran” (five pledges) for a developed nation and aim to fulfill the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India’s Independence.

“The first pran is to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. The second pran is to erase all traces of servitude. Even if we see the smallest things of servitude, inside us or nearby us, we have to get rid of them. The third is to take pride in our legacy. Four is the strength of unity for our dreams of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The fifth pran is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also. This is a big pranshakti for fulfilling the dreams of the country in the next 25 years,” the Prime Minister said.

5G mobile services to start soon

As PM rooted for ‘Made-in-India’ technology solutions to meet challenges of new India, he said it is time for India’s techade and digital technology is going to bring in reforms in every area.”India’s techade is here!

With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level,” Modi said.He said that the Digital India Movement with production of semiconductors, 5G networks and optical fibre network show strength in three segments — education, health facilities and change in common man’s lives.

Made-in-India

A Made In India gun was used for the 1st time in 75 years for a ceremonial 21- shot salute at Red Fort on Independence Day. The indigenous howitzer gun that was used for the ceremonial salute on Monday has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Also, for the first time, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.

“The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun,” Prime Minister said.

India achieved 10 pc ethanol blending target ahead of schedule

India, the world’s third biggest oil importing and consuming nation, achieved the target to blend 10 per cent sugarcane-extracted ethanol in petrol ahead of schedule.

‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant)

In his address to the nation, PM rooted for energy independence and a nation self-sufficient in meeting its energy needs.

“We need to be Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) in our energy sector,” he said. “From solar energy to Mission Hydrogen to adoption to EVs, we need to take these initiatives to the next level for energy independence.”

“Aatmanirbharta is all the more important if we see it from the prism of national security. The private sector needs to be more ‘vocal for local’,” he emphasized, asking the industry to boost domestic manufacturing in the EV sector.

Women Empowerment

The biggest tool the PM said toward nation building is respect for women and achieving women empowerment. “Nation should salute the women’s power which has a great capacity in nation building. I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life? The pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for women is an important pillar of India’s growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti”, said PM Modi.

Green Jobs

In the line of becoming a self-reliant country, the PM also stressed upon promoting organic farming which he said would initiate a big pool of “green jobs”.

Corruption and Nepotism

PM said, Two big challenges we face today — corruption and ‘Parivaarvaad’ or nepotism. Corruption is hollowing the country like a termite. We have to fight it. We have to also raise awareness against nepotism (Parivaarwaad) to realise the strength of our institutions, eradicate it from the system, and take the country forward on the basis of merit.

He said not only in different institutions but in politics too there should be resistance against the family first policy.

“Talent will be the basis of a New India. To cleanse every institute of India, let’s shift our mentality from ‘Bhai Bhatijawad’ and Parivaarwad and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it,” added PM.

Competitive Cooperative Federalism

PM Modi said competitive cooperative federalism is the need of the hour as there should be a healthy spirit of competition among the states while progressing in different sectors.