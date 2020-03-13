The Karnataka man who died on Tuesday in Kalaburagi district has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed late Thursday night. With this, the 76-year-old man becomes the first casualty in India due to Coronavirus.

The deceased had come back from Saudi Arabia after staying there for a month, on February 29 and had been screened on arrival at Hyderabad airport, where he had displayed no symptoms of the virus.

He incidentally showed flu-like symptoms and was admitted in a hospital on March 5 and his family members moved him to another hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, disobeying medical advice.

“The 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi who passed away and was a suspected to be a COVID-19 patient has been Confirmed for COVID-19,” tweeted state Health Minister B Sriramulu late on Thursday night.

Karnataka Health Department’s joint director for Communicable Diseases Prakash Kumar said all the protocols are being followed with regard to the safe disposal of the man’s body.

According to Kumar, the body of the victim was disinfected completely and disposed as per government guidelines.

He shared the guidelines to be followed on how to handle a corpse in a Coronavirus situation, detailing the general principles, tips for corpse handlers, storage or mortuary services, identification and release of body to relatives.

Sriramulu said the health department has initiated the contact tracing and isolation measures.

Following his death in a private Hyderabad hospital, state health department’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) special officer Suresh Shastri said Telangana government has also been informed of the development.