Over 75 lakh perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ to keep body, mind healthy during Covid-19

More than 75 lakh people from all over the world, including India, today performed ”Surya Namaskar” together to keep the body and mind healthy and keep themselves safe during the Covid pandemic.

The programme was part of the ”Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations organised by the Ministry of AYUSH. It was virtually launched by Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for AYUSH Munjapara Mahendrabhai. Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many notable personalities from different parts of the world participated in the inaugural programme.

In his inaugural address, the Union Minister said that sun worship is done through ”Surya Namaskar” to improve the physical and mental well-being of people.

In this virtual event, many leading Yoga Masters and Yoga enthusiasts from all over the world demonstrated ”Surya Namaskar” and shared their views on it.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that the ”Surya Namaskar” movement aims to make people aware of the basis of life force. ”Yoga means to unite people and we are doing the same by uniting more than 75 lakh people performing Surya Namaskar together,” he said.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that the energy of the sun awakens the immunity within us, which can save us from this global epidemic. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, said that everything in the world is governed by the energy of the sun. Performing ”Surya Namaskar” daily improves physical and psychological health.

2021 Miss World Japan Tamaki Hoshi also joined virtually. She said that this initiative taken by the Ministry of AYUSH is proving to be very beneficial for every human being in these pandemic times. A large number of people in Japan are also performing ”Surya Namaskar” and many have included yoga in their daily routine.

The President of Italy Yoga Institute, Dr Antoniette Rossi, appealed to the people to stay healthy by performing ”Surya Namaskar”. Dr Indranil Basu Roy, President of the American Yoga Academy, members of the Singapore Yoga Institute including many others also virtually joined the programme and performed ”Surya Namaskar’, following the Covid rules.