72 grievances received at NDMC suvidha camp

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised its fortnightly suvidha camp at Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, Palika Kendra, New Delhi to provide information, facilitation and grievances redresses for the benefit of its residents and services users of NDMC area.

During the camp, as many as 72 grievances were received from the public by the officers concerned of the NDMC. Most of the grievances of the residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, tax and estate departments.

Hundreds of residents and service users visited the suvidha camp to obtain information regarding NDMC’s civic services.

All public grievances were discussed face to face by the public with the officials concerned of various NDMC Departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal.

Over a hundred officers/officials of 28 departments of the NDMC were present at the camp across the table for on the spot redressal of grievances. The help desks of the various Departments were supervised by the Head of the Departments.

The NDMC is organising such suvidha camps on second Saturday of every month at the NDMC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road and on fourth Saturday of every month at RWAs Centres for speedy redressal of public grievances.

Apart from organising the suvidha camps, the NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users of the NDMC. The link for the Jan Suvidha portal is available on NDMC website (https://www.ndmc.gov.in/complaints.aspx). The Jan Suvidha Portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and for giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.

NDMC is also receiving the complaints through Social Media platforms like twitter, facebook and Instagram. These complaints are continuously monitoring by Head of the Departments and resolving the same as soon as possible.

The representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs), market traders associations (MTAs) and local residents, consumers of services and other individuals attended the Camp and appreciated the step being undertaken by the NDMC.