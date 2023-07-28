70 pc of world’s tigers are found in India: PM Modi lauds Project Tiger

Laying thrust on Project Tiger, which completed its 50 years recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is the result of the pioneering conservation initiative that 70 per cent of the world’s tigers are found in India.

In a video message to the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting in Chennai on Friday, the Prime Minister said that Project Lion and Project Dolphin are in the pipeline. “India has recently launched the International Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of 7 big cats on our planet. It is based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world’s tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin,” PM Modi said.

The International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) was launched by Prime Minister Modi on the ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’, in April this year, at Mysuru University in Karnataka.

Emphasising the country’s climate commitments, PM Modi also said that India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

“Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition,” PM Modi said.

He said that India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment.

The Environment and Climate Sustainability Minister’s Meeting is being held after the conclusion of the two-day long 4th Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting.

One of the highlights of the 4th ECSWG and Environment and Climate Ministers’ meeting was the launch of the ‘Resource Efficiency-Circular Economy Industry Coalition’ on day 2 of the event.

The coalition’s objective is to unite nations, industries, and experts in their endeavour to propel the global circularity agenda forward. This initiative is poised to become a momentous achievement of the G20 India Presidency, representing a collective stride towards fostering on-the-ground efforts in resource efficiency and advancing the principles of circular economy.

ECSWG has demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards ensuring environmental sustainability, which resonates with the vision of the Indian Presidency to tackle the interconnected issues of climate and environment in an ambitious and decisive manner.