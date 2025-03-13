7 killed as tanker running from wrong side hits two 4-wheelers

Seven people, including four from Madhya Pradesh and three from Rajasthan, were killed, and three were injured after a gas tanker hit two four-wheelers in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near the Bamansuta village on the Badnawar-Ujjain highway at around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Police officials said the investigations suggest that the tanker was coming on the wrong side of the road and hit a jeep and car that were travelling in their correct lane.

Four people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries later in hospital.

The erring truck driver fled the spot after the incident.

According to Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh, senior officials reached the spot to launch the rescue operation on getting information about the incident.

The SP said the injured were admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Ratlam district.

Four people travelling in the car were killed. The deceased identified as Anil Vyas (43), Chetan Bagerwal (23), Girdhari Makhija (44), and Viram Dhangar were residents of the Mandsaur and Ratlam districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Three people travelling in the jeep lost their lives. They were identified as Anoop Punia (23), Jitendra Punia, and Bana Singh, all residents of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.