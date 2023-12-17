7 cyber frauds held in Delhi

Delhi Police have busted a gang of frauds involved in duping people on the pretext of increasing the credit card limit. Police said the accused used to pretend as representatives of credit card companies and extract information from gullible people.

They have been identified as Nitin Kumar, Akhil Tanwar, Shivam Suryan, Kapil Gupta, Suresh, Sumit Sharma and Sunny Kumar, police said.

A total of 218 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones and seven ATM cards have been recovered by the police that were used by the accused in committing the crime.

According to police, a complainant was received at the Cyber Police Station of South District, in which the complainant stated that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a customer care executive from a bank and asked for details of the credit card on the pretext of increasing the credit card limit.

He further added in the complaint about being cheated for Rs 74,757.

During the probe, the fraudster’s account where the payment got transferred was traced and the call details of the number from which the victim received the call was also tracked.

During investigation, it was found that the accused persons were constantly changing their location in Delhi and NCR area. Finally, they were traced to Dwarka Sector 7 and were nabbed.

During the course of interrogation, accused Nitin disclosed that he and his partners Shivam and Akhil were working as milk delivery boys in a dairy firm but after COVID lockdown, they all lost their jobs. In order to earn quick money, they began doing cyber frauds.

They further disclosed about arranging fake SIM cards and bank accounts from a person named Alex whom they met on Telegram.

Alex used to send bank documents and SIM cards using online delivery services like Porter to the other associations, the police added.