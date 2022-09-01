7 children storm wedding venue to stop father’s fifth marriage in UP

On Tuesday night, It was not a lucky day for Shafi Ahmad as his fifth marriage was jeopardised by his seven children and their mothers who rushed into the wedding venue and created a ruckus.

An argument developed which soon turned into a fist fight as the children disclosed their identity to the bride’s family.

A large number of people gathered at the spot thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.

“The groom’s children informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused,” said, Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh.

Children said that when they learnt about their father’s fifth marriage, they decided to take action as their father stopped giving them monthly expenses.