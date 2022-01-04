7.71L MP teenagers get Covid jab on 1st day drive, highest among states

On the first day of the anti-Covid inoculation drive for the 15-18 age group, Madhya Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses of vaccine with 7.71 lakh teenagers getting their first dose, the state government informed on Tuesday.

While Madhya Pradesh topped the chart, according to the data shared by the state government, Gujarat was the second with 5.6 lakh doses and Andhra Pradesh was at the third position.

The state government has set up 8,667 vaccination centers for teenagers in all the 52 districts across the state. However, it was around 4.25 per cent against its target 12 lakh for the first day of vaccination for the same sage.

Overall 10 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the state, out of which around 75 per cent jab receivers were teenagers. With this, the state has so far administered a total around 10.34 crore vaccine doses. Vaccination is now being carried out on all days, including Sundays in the state.

Among the districts where maximum doses were administered so far, Indore was on top with 59,769 doses, then it was Sagar district where 58,312 doses were administered, followed by Chhatarpur district with 49,982 doses and Chhindwara district with 38,091 doses, till Monday, as per the CwWin app.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that around 95 per cent people above 18 years have administered their first dose, while around 91 per cent have received their second dose.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 222 new Covid cases, pushing the tally of active cases in the state to 774.

(With inputs from IANS)