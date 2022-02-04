65% teens get first vax dose in one month: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that 65 per cent of the adolescents between the 15 and 18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the drive last month.

“Young India’s historic effort continues. In just one month, 65 per cent of those aged between 15-18 have been administered their first dose. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world’s largest inoculation drive is creating new records,” Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the CoWIN portal, a total of 5,20,77,039 adolescents of this age bracket have received the first dose of Covid vaccine so far. As per the health ministry report, as many as 34.90 lakh eligible adolescents have also been given the second dose.

A total of 1,39,05,969 Precaution Dose have been administered so far among the eligible beneficiaries which includes 35,61,948 for healthcare workers, 43,99,520 for frontline workers and 59,44,501 doses for over 60 plus population.

As Covid-19 cases began to surge in India, the nationwide drive to vaccinate teenagers in this age group of 15-18 years was rolled out nationwide on January 3.

Uptil now, only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made ‘Covaxin’ is being administered to this age bracket.