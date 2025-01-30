65 Lakh devotees flock to Ayodhya after Mahakumbh snan

Following a holy dip in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya, a massive influx of devotees began arriving in Ayodhya on the same evening, continuing uninterrupted until Thursday afternoon. The sacred city’s streets were packed overnight, and as dawn broke, the air resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Experts estimate that about 65 lakh devotees have reached Ayodhya in 96 hours.

With the swelling crowd, senior officials took command, personally inspecting arrangements throughout the night. Many pilgrims, carrying bundles on their heads and devotion in their hearts, made their way directly from Prayagraj to Ayodhya.

From 4 AM, ritual bathing commenced on the banks of the Saryu River, followed by pilgrimages to Hanumangarhi and the Ram Temple. The sheer volume of devotees transformed Rampath and Bhaktipath into a sea of pilgrims, with long queues stretching late into the night.

In view of the overwhelming turnout, temple authorities have extended darshan hours to 18 hours daily, accommodating an estimated three lakh devotees visiting Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi each day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively monitoring the situation, issuing directives to ensure seamless management. As a result, officials and employees are working tirelessly to assist pilgrims.

To support the influx, police personnel stationed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex are providing water to devotees. Additionally, medical camps have been set up within the temple premises for health assistance. Volunteers from the Ram Mandir Trust have also been deployed to serve the pilgrims.

The estimated number of arriving devotees is being assessed with railway authorities and police checkpoints along key access routes to Ayodhya. Recognizing the growing numbers, extensive arrangements have been implemented to manage the rush. Holding areas have been designated along routes from Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur and Lucknow to regulate the flow of pilgrims.

Large groups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat continue to arrive in Ayodhya for darshan.

Special rail services from Mahakumbh also bring in thousands of devotees daily. To ensure their comfort, Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Sharma made announcements by loudspeakers near Cantt railway station and Guru Govind Singh intersection, urging pilgrims to utilize nearby shelters for safe and convenient accommodation.

A high-level administrative presence ensures smooth operations on the ground. Top officials actively oversee arrangements, including ADG Zone Lucknow S.B. Shirodkar, IG Praveen Kumar, Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, and SSP Rajkaran Nair. SP Security Balramchari is supervising security at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, ensuring regulated darshan is followed under strict security protocols. Paramilitary forces, along with civil police and PAC, have been deployed for added vigilance.

Additionally, ADG Zone, Divisional Commissioner, and IG Birla personally conducts security inspections, walking from Dharamshala to Lata Chowk, interacting with devotees, and reviewing arrangements.

With unwavering faith and meticulous planning, Ayodhya continues to witness an unparalleled spiritual spectacle, reaffirming its status as a beacon of devotion and cultural heritage.