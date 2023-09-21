65% drop in stubble-burning incidents between 2017 to 2022 in UP

In a major achievement for the Yogi Government, Uttar Pradesh has been successful in effectively curbing the incidents of stubble burning. As per the presentation made before Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, the stubble-burning incidents have dropped by 65.65 percent between 2017-2022.

Under the Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue (CRM) scheme, details of incidents of crop residue burning that occurred in the financial year 2022 were presented, according to which in 2022, a total of 3,017 incidents of crop residue burning were reported, registering 65 percent decrease from 8,784 incidents in 2017.

The Chief Secretary has issued directives to cease the practice of crop residue burning. The Agriculture Department has been asked to conduct awareness and publicity campaigns through IEC programs.

“Publicity should be done through print media. Awareness initiatives should be implemented at various levels, including district, state, and Nyaya Panchayat levels. Stubble management awareness programs should also be organized through village level farmer schools. Additionally, radio jingles, television audio-visual clips, and scrolling messages on TV should be broadcast”, the directives said.

Furthermore, there should be dissemination of pamphlets for farmer training programs and the showcasing of agricultural equipment through demonstrations. Public awareness campaigns should involve the use of vehicles. Informing farmers through wall writings and wall paintings should also be implemented. Agricultural machinery designed for crop residue management should be made available through the Single Agricultural Machinery and Farm Machinery Bank.

Teams need to be established at various levels, including the village, Nyaya Panchayat, development block, tehsil, and district. These teams should work together to raise awareness and engage the community. Gram Panchayat awareness meetings should be scheduled, and activities such as Prabhat Pheri and Gram Pradhan Sammelan should be organized within the Gram Panchayats.

Moreover, student gatherings should be arranged in primary and junior high schools, as well as intermediate and degree colleges at the development block level. Additionally, essay and painting competitions should be held to foster participation and creativity.

At the district level, effective measures should be taken by ensuring coordination among officials from various departments, including sugarcane, basic education, revenue, rural development, Panchayati Raj, local bodies, police, transport, and agriculture, according to the directives issued by the Chief Secretary.