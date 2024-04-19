63.52 % voting in MP till 5 pm Cent-percent polling in Naxal-affected Balaghat LS constituency in 3 hrs

A polling booth in naxal affected Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh registered 100 per cent voting before 10 AM on Friday, in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

According to police officials of the area, the booth is situated in the forest village of Duglai under Roopjhar police station limits in the extremely naxal-affected area. It has 80 registered voters and all of them cast their votes between 7 AM and 10 AM.

As per Election Commission officials, average voter turnout of 63.52 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in six Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The constituency-wise polling percentage was Chhindwara 73.85, Balaghat 71.08, Mandla 68.31, Shahdol 59.91, Jabalpur 56.74 and Sidhi 51.24, the officials said.

The early voters included former Congress chief minister Kamal Nath, his son Nakul Nath, who is the Congress candidate from the Chhindwara LS seat, and their spouses.

Congress and BJP workers clashed and threw chairs at each other at ward number 25 Patni talkies area polling booth in Chhindwara.

The Congress also complained that some people blocked the party observer’s way by placing wooden logs in an attempt to prevent him from reaching the polling booth at Pandhurna in Chhindwara.

There were reports of a boycott of polling for some time on the issue of lack of roads and water availability in the region at Mandla.

Several newly wed couples also cast votes at various booths soon after their wedding ceremonies.